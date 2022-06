By age 44, endometriosis affects around one in nine women and people assigned female at birth in Australia. It’s caused by the presence of tissue similar to the lining of the uterus found outside the uterus. While endometriosis is most commonly found in the pelvic cavity, it can sometimes be found in the diaphragm, lungs and elsewhere. Symptoms include severe period pain, pain below the belly button when not menstruating, fatigue, digestive problems (often mistaken for irritable bowel syndrome), pain with bowel motions and/or urination, painful intercourse, and infertility. It previously took, on average, 6.4-8 years for endometriosis to be diagnosed...

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO