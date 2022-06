Knox County Clerk David Shelton continues is run for Indiana Secretary of State at the State Republican Convention in Indianapolis. Delegates there will select from a field of nominees for both Secretary of State and State Treasurer. One of Shelton’s opponents is sitting Secretary of State Holli Sullivan; she was appointed to the position in 2021. In a press release sent out yesterday, Shelton announced his endorsement by two-thirds of the Republican county clerks throughout the state.

KNOX COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO