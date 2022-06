Iowa’s unemployment rate dropped for the fifth consecutive month in May, down to 2.7% percent compared to 3% in April. Iowa Workforce Development Director, Beth Townsend, says 50,000 more people have jobs compared to one year ago. “Just in the past month, we’ve had over 10,000 more Iowans returning to work, or finding work in May versus the number in April,” Townsend says. “We’re also seeing an increase in our labor force participation number, which is a really good indication, you know that people are coming back into the workforce.”

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO