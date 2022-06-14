ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Record Heat Possible Tuesday In Southeast Minnesota

By Kim David
 3 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The official beginning of the summer season may be a week away but it will definitely feel like it Tuesday across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Temperatures...

KFIL Radio

The Best Places To Tube In Minnesota and Iowa

The Farmer's Almanac is calling for a brutal summer with scorching hot temps so you are going to want to find ways to beat the heat. Floating down a river with a bunch of friends is one my favorite things to do. Below you'll see some of the best places to go in Minnesota and Iowa for a fun day of tubing.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Massive Mosquitoes, Black Flies Back in Big Numbers in Minnesota

They're back: Those annoying mosquitoes and black flies have come back with a vengeance in parts of Minnesota this summer. If you think back to last summer, when just about the entire state of Minnesota was experiencing that widespread drought, while our lawns turned brown and dried up, and creeks, rivers and lake levels went down, one of the positive side effects (if you can call it that) was that the lack of moisture and rain meant there were fewer mosquitoes.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Thunderstorms Producing Flash Flooding in Southern Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Heavy rains today prompted the National Weather Service to issue Flash Flood Warnings for an area west of Rochester. The warnings will be in effect until 11:30 AM across northern Steele County and sections of Waseca County due to street flooding and plugging along small creeks and streams. The warning includes the cities of Owatonna and Waseca.
KFIL Radio

Minnesota On List Of Top 10 Affordable Towns For Outdoor Enthusiasts

If you love hiking, being surrounded by the pine tall trees, and soaking up all that nature offers, one of your dreams might be to live right there in the woods. Unfortunately, since home prices have risen dramatically, that dream setting is not exactly affordable for the normal person who is living on a budget. Realtor.com saw that and went on a search to find places all over the United States that nature lovers would love and still be able to afford. And based on their research, it looks like a few places on the top 10 list landed in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin!
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

The 60-Mile Garage Sale Hits Southeast Minnesota This Weekend

Talk about shopping until you drop! The 60-mile Garage Sale map is finalized and shoppers will be hitting the streets across The Root River Trail Towns for 60 miles of deals. Not only is this a great time to find great deals across southeast Minnesota but to also check out each of the communities and what they have to offer during the summer seasons.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Are Cats or Dogs More Popular in Minnesota?

Is a debate as old as mankind: which animals are more popular, cats or dogs, here in Minnesota?. Usually, when someone asks if you're a cat person or a dog person, you're forced to take a side, right? Which is better-- cats or dogs? I try to never really answer that question because I'm pretty much both a cat AND dog person. My wife and I share our house with three great cats (Finnegan, Huck, and Hazel) and two incredible dogs (Asher and Juniper.)
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Named One Of The Most Fun States in Country

I moved to Minnesota nearly 15-years ago, and the thing I love most about living here is the people. We don't stop. Minnesotans are always looking for a good time. Mother Nature could easily be a big party pooper, but nope. From Ice Bars in the winter to music festivals in the summer we embrace the elements to have fun throughout the entire year.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Can You Legally Break A Car Window To Rescue a Dog Here In Minnesota?

It's a question that comes up every summer when the weather gets hot: Can you legally break a car window to rescue an animal here in Minnesota?. With our high temperatures topping out in the upper 90s across most of Minnesota earlier this week-- and a long, hot summer ahead of us-- it's a topic that's once again timely. If you're a pet lover, it's something you've probably thought about. Would you break a window to rescue a pet in distress in a hot car?
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Small Wisconsin City Named One of the Best Places to Live

Occasionally we'll see lists ranking small towns and small cities across the country. Sometimes they're about the best small towns to raise a family, the best small cities for teachers, that sort of thing. This list recently released by Thrillist is the best small cities to live in the entire country. And one of those places that made the list is a town in Wisconsin near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border.
WISCONSIN STATE
KFIL Radio

Dozens of Cats Found Living in Minivan at Minnesota Rest Stop

Harris, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Animal Humane Society is reporting that it removed nearly 50 cats that were found inside a sweltering hot vehicle at a rest stop in east-central Minnesota on Tuesday. A news release issued by the organization says the Chisago County Sheriff's Office and the State...
HARRIS, MN
KFIL Radio

Newly Commissioned USS Minneapolis-St. Paul Rescues Boater

St. Lawrence River (KROC-AM News) - The newly commissioned USS Minneapolis-St. Paul was recently involved in a rescue operation on the St. Lawrence River. Shortly after the brand new combat ship was commissioned during the ceremony in Duluth, the USS Minneapolis-St. Paul was navigating the St. Lawrence River during its journey to its home port in Florida when the crew received a notice that a motor vessel was taking on water near the Cat Island Shoals in northern New York. According to a news release from the U.S. Navy, the warship diverted its course and deployed a rigid-the hall inflatable boat to rescue "a stranded mariner."
MINNESOTA STATE
