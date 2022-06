Jennifer Hudson is now a historic EGOT recipient, meaning that she has officially won all 4 of the major American entertainment awards! The Broadway star finally earned a Tony award over the weekend for co-producing A Strange Loop, which won “Best Musical,” and fans couldn’t be happier for her. She is also the youngest ever EGOT winner at age 40, making history with her latest accolade.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO