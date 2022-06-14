ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport County, RI

What’s Up Today: June 14

By Ryan Belmore
whatsupnewp.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Morning, today is Tuesday, June 14. 🌊 The RI Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled votes today on three firearms bills – one bill increases from 18 to 21 the minimum age for sales of firearms or ammunition, another prohibits any semi-automatic firearm magazine capable of holding more than 10 rounds...

whatsupnewp.com

Comments / 0

Related
whatsupnewp.com

Governor McKee, RIHousing Announce Historic $80M Investment for Affordable Housing Across Rhode Island

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee today joined with Rhode Island Housing to announce a historic investment of more than $80 million to create and preserve more than 875 homes across the state. Of these, over 800 will be affordable units. Through a combination of state and federal resources, including $15 million from the McKee Administration’s RI Rebounds initiative and $10 million from the Housing Production Fund, these developments are investments to strengthen communities and support over 1,200 jobs.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

SIx Picks Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (June 17-19)

This weekend is a big one for Rhode Island Pride, the states leading LGBTQIA+ advocacy organization. With roots in a 75-person march in 1976, Pridefest has grown into one of the state’s largest events all summer, with over 100,000 expected to attend. All Weekend: RI Pride takes over the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

RPL’s Libby Kirwin closes multi-million dollar sale of Newport’s Scales & Shells restaurant

Residential Properties Ltd. takes pleasure in announcing the sale of 527 Thames Street, 537 Thames Street, and 2 Goodwin Street in Newport. RPL Broker Associate Libby Kirwin proudly represented both sides in this multimillion-dollar transaction. For nearly four decades, the building has been home to a staple of Newport’s active restaurant scene, Scales & Shells, a favorite of both natives and visitors. Owners Debra and Andy Ackerman sold the building to Nautilus Property, LLC, formed by Peregrine Group, with plans to keep all of the staff on board, including the management team and head chef.
NEWPORT, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
County
Newport County, RI
Newport, RI
Government
Middletown, RI
Government
City
Little Compton, RI
City
Middletown, RI
Newport County, RI
Government
City
Tiverton, RI
City
Jamestown, RI
State
Rhode Island State
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Glen S. DeCosta

It is with deep loss and sadness that we announce the death of Glen S. DeCosta, 50, of Portsmouth, RI. He passed away at home on June 11, 2022. Glen was born in Fall River, MA, to Sandra Shaw and the late Dennis DeCosta. He grew up in Middletown, Rhode Island.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Norman G. Bestoso

Norman George Bestoso, 68, of Newport, RI, passed away on June 15, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. Norman was born in Newport, RI the only son of Norman Daniel and Clara (Miranda) Bestoso on November 10, 1953, He graduated from Rogers High School in 1971. During his teen years he was an apprentice electrician, working for his father at Bestoso and Butterton Electric Co. He went on to earn a Business Degree from Bryant College. He was sworn in as a Newport Police Officer on March 27, 1977 and served 30 years active duty in various capacities which included patrol officer, juvenile detective, court officer, detective sergeant, press officer, and shift commander among others. He earned many professional and leadership certifications, retiring as a Lieutenant on April 7, 2007. On April 8, 2007 he began his second career as a Planning and Budget Administrator for the Newport Police Department. The position he held until his passing.
NEWPORT, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Pelham#Affordable Housing#The Alzheimer
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Peter J. Kelly

Peter J. Kelly, Sr., 79, of Portsmouth RI was called home on June 12th, 2022. Peter was born and raised in Newport RI to the late James Kelly and Edith (Blacklock) Kelly. Peter was an avid Bluegrass and folk music fan attending folk festivals since 1963. Peter loved his music; he loved to play the Guitar, Banjo, and Mandolin just for fun. Peter Loved to attend the Merlefest Festival every year in Wilkesboro, North Carolina. Peter loved to tell his stories about his travels and his journeys, and everyone loved to listen. Peter was a known pacifist during his days he would march for many different causes such as animal rights, peace rights, greenpeace and he even marched alongside DR. Martin Luther King Jr. during the civil rights movement in Washington DC.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

RIDOH recommends reopening Gooseberry Beach for Swimming.

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends re-opening Gooseberry Beach in Newport for swimming because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels. Historically, beach closures in Rhode Island have been closely tied to precipitation. Stormwater runoff from roads, parking lots, and other impervious surfaces transports contamination (including bacteria) to our fresh and salt-water bodies, according to RIDOH’s website.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Homelessness in RI up 50 percent in four years

Homelessness grew in Rhode Island by nearly 50 percent over the last four years, and by 20 percent in just the last year, according to the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development. Those numbers, considered by many at homeless shelters in Rhode Island, are low, with the real number,...
NEWPORT, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
whatsupnewp.com

Newport Mayor joins What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation today at noon

Update – Due to some technical difficulties on What’sUpNewp’s end we’ve been forced to have to postpone this chat. We will reschedule it as soon as we can. We’ll check in with Newport Mayor Jeanne Marie Napolitano today (Wednesday) at noon for her monthly videocast, looking for updates on proposed school regionalization with Middletown, charter revisions, and the summer season ahead.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Six Picks: The best in local music this weekend (June 17-19)

Some big names in rock and roll make up this week’s “Six Picks,” where we highlight some of the best live music around town. Have a great weekend!. Friday: Do the Mardi Gras Mambo! Head to a New Orleans street party Friday night at Bold Point Park in East Providence when Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown takes over the outdoor stage. The Newport Jazz Festival alum headlines a show that includes Tank and the Bangas, Big Freedia, Cyril Neville, George Porter Jr and Dumpstaphunk and The Soul Rebels. Music starts at 6:30PM. Tickets and more here.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Ruggiero broadband proposal included in state budget bill

STATE HOUSE – The budget bill approved by the House of Representatives today includes an initiative proposed by House Innovation, Internet & Technology Committee Chairwoman Deborah Ruggiero to establish a strategic plan to access federal dollars for broadband infrastructure projects for municipalities, public housing, and businesses. The budget bill...
POLITICS
whatsupnewp.com

Gillette Stadium to host Army-Navy Game in 2023

Gillette Stadium t will host the 2023 Army-Navy Game Presented by USAA for the first time on Dec. 9, 2023. The announcement was made earlier today by Chairman and CEO of the Kraft Group Robert Kraft, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza, Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk and Army West Point Director of Athletics Mike Buddie.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whatsupnewp.com

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Rhode Island

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Rhode Island using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. All 43 cities and towns with data available were included in the list. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $300,603 over the last 12 months.
whatsupnewp.com

Second public meeting slated on Prescott Hall flooding

The City of Newport today announced that its Department of Utilities will be hosting an informational meeting in the Council Chambers at City Hall on Thursday, June 23rd at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the ongoing engineering study which seeks to address localized flooding that has been observed in the Prescott Hall Watershed.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Senate approves Euer bill to protect domestic violence, abuse survivors

STATE HOUSE – The Senate yesterday approved legislation sponsored by Sen. Dawn Euer (D-Dist. 13, Newport, Jamestown) to help protect domestic violence and abuse victims by maintaining the confidentiality of their addresses. The legislation (2022-S 2659A) would expand and strengthen the existing confidentiality system for voter registration through the...
NEWPORT, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy