What’s Up Today: June 14

Norman George Bestoso, 68, of Newport, RI, passed away on June 15, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. Norman was born in Newport, RI the only son of Norman Daniel and Clara (Miranda) Bestoso on November 10, 1953, He graduated from Rogers High School in 1971. During his teen years he was an apprentice electrician, working for his father at Bestoso and Butterton Electric Co. He went on to earn a Business Degree from Bryant College. He was sworn in as a Newport Police Officer on March 27, 1977 and served 30 years active duty in various capacities which included patrol officer, juvenile detective, court officer, detective sergeant, press officer, and shift commander among others. He earned many professional and leadership certifications, retiring as a Lieutenant on April 7, 2007. On April 8, 2007 he began his second career as a Planning and Budget Administrator for the Newport Police Department. The position he held until his passing.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO