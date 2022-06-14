ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands without power in central Ohio following severe storms

 3 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Severe weather moved through central Ohio on Monday evening, which caused some thunderstorm warnings and three brief tornado warnings to be issued in the region. High winds also led to power outages across the state. These power outages come as extreme heat is moving into...

NBC4 Columbus

AEP to provide $1 million for residents affected by outages

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – AEP Ohio has announced Friday it will provide a $1 million fund to help reimburse residents who experienced widespread power outages. The announcement came after customers complained, finding out AEP previously considered them ineligible to file a claim for spoiled food in refrigerators, and NBC4 heard from lawmakers and other groups […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Will AEP reimburse customers for spoiled food?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — While most people have their power back after this week’s outage, the effects of it are still being felt. Sabrina Perry just stocked her refrigerator for herself and three growing children a couple days before the power went out. She said between what she got and what she already had cost […]
COLUMBUS, OH
State
Ohio State
Power outages across area

AEP Ohio reports that many customers impacted by widespread power outages may not have their electricity restored until late tomorrow or even early Friday. Locally, there are still some 2000 customers who are without power, mostly across southern Ross County and into Pike County. The energy company blames the situation on a combination of Monday night's storms and a system overload due to the extreme heat. Company officials report that power to those in Chillicothe affected should be back no later than noon Friday, and Hillsboro by the end of the day today. AEP says they've been forced to intentionally take some customers offline to protect the system and reduce the risk of longer widespread outages. For the latest updates, click on this link: AEPOhio.com/OutageMap.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Power Outage Restoration Times

Beating the heat may be more difficult for some who still don’t have power after lightning and straight line winds in Ohio took down trees and power lines Monday night into Tuesday morning. American Electric Power reports that over 145,000 of its customers are still without service across the...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Power outages frustrate residents and bring them together

Shuttered businesses, disabled traffic lights, warm refrigerators and blistering, humid homes are scattered across central Ohio as AEP power outages paired with an intense heat wave left tens of thousands of Columbus residents in the dark this week. During a Wednesday news conference, American Electric Power blamed transmission line outages...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

When will AEP restore your power?

UPDATE: AEP’s 2 p.m. Wednesday update on the power outages affecting its Ohio customers did not show any changes in the estimated restoration times listed below. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — AEP, the company which provides electricity to a large portion of central Ohio, has released the estimated restoration times for customers currently without power. AEP […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

NWS: 3 EF1 tornadoes touched down in 4 Ohio counties Monday night

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The National Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes touched down in multiple Ohio counties on Monday night. According to preliminary reports, the tornadoes happened within a 16-minute span as a round of severe storms passed through central Ohio. Surveys conducted by the NWS rated all three as...
OHIO STATE
10TV

Power restored for majority of Columbus AEP customers following emergency outage

COLUMBUS, Ohio — AEP Ohio said overnight crews worked to restore power to customers in Columbus who were impacted by an emergency outage. The energy company says they are continuing to monitor the system’s performance and are asking customers to reduce any unnecessary electric usage between peak hours of noon and 7 p.m. to help reduce the potential of further emergency outages.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Knox County cleaning up after Monday’s storm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Communities across central Ohio have spent the day focused on cleaning up after Monday night’s storms. Down power lines and trees across all of Knox County. A lot of people in Fredericktown have been up all night because of the storms. Several say that it’s the first storm that really hit […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Storms move through Ohio; now here comes the heat

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A band of thunderstorms Monday night and early Tuesday morning brought damaging winds, flooding and power outages to several parts of Ohio, but largely stayed to the south of the Cleveland area. The overnight storms did cause problems for central and western Ohio. Several counties had...
CLEVELAND, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

EF1 Tornado Confirmed in Morrow County

The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF1 tornado touched down in Morrow County on Monday at 11:22 pm. The tornado was on the ground for approximately 7 minutes with winds reaching 105 MPH. No injuries were reported.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
