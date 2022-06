Rowing is not the only water sport to think of Sarasota as a championship destination. U.S. Masters Swimming announced Thursday that the 2023 USMS Summer National Championship will come to the city Aug. 2–6, 2023, at the Selby Aquatic Center. The event is one of two national championships that USMS will hold in 2023; the spring championships will be held April 27–30 in Irvine, California. The two events are expected to draw more than 3,000 athletes combined.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO