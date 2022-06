Nine projects in Mahoning and Trumbull counties will receive more than $12.4 million from the Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program to help clean up contaminated properties. The Mahoning County Land Reutilization Corporation was awarded $6.9 million for the cleanup and remediation of the 20 W. Federal St. property in Youngstown that once was the flagship location of the Strouss department store chain.

TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO