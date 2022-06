The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating an escaped prisoner, according to an alert it sent around 1 a.m. Friday. The sheriff's office began searching the area of Carters Mill Road and Tillman Road early Friday for Tyrek Davion Frazier, 21, who was being transported to the Jasper County Detention Center.

JASPER COUNTY, SC ・ 13 HOURS AGO