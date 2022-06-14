ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Mercedes, VW Group Are OK With Potential 2035 EU Combustion Engine Ban

By Angel Sergeev
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last week, the European Commission voted to uphold the proposed ban on sales of new passenger cars with internal combustion engines in the European Union starting from 2035. The new law – still subject to discussions between member states later this year – provoked reactions from Europe’s largest economies with Germany...

www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Ford and Tesla Send a Big Warning to India

The match between Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report has intensified, as Ford has begun producing and delivering the F-150 Lightning electric pickup. The legacy automaker hopes that the electric version of the best-selling F-150 will appeal to both buyers...
BUSINESS
MotorAuthority

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB electric crossover costs $55,550, on sale this summer

Mercedes-Benz is quickly filling out its portfolio of electric vehicles and not every entry is at the top end. The latest arrival is the EQB based on the GLB-Class compact crossover. It starts sales this summer priced at $55,550, including a $1,050 destination charge. Mercedes also has an EQA based on the GLA-Class, though this model isn't available in the U.S. just yet.
BUYING CARS
Reason.com

GM Slashes Prices for Its Electric Vehicles (To Compete With Tesla)

This week, The Verge reported that General Motors' 2023 Chevy Bolt electric vehicles (E.V.) have dropped in price by 18 percent since 2022, down to $26,595 from $32,495. Meanwhile, BMW in the last few weeks announced plans to alter its E.V. battery design, which is estimated to yield a 30 percent drop in materials costs over the next few years. And Ford CEO Jim Farley told attendees of the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday that he anticipates a "huge price war" in the E.V. industry in the coming years, as more and more carmakers price cars around that $25,000 mark.
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Ford Dealers Told To Prepare For A Brutal Future

"We've got to go to a non-negotiated price. We've got to go 100 percent online. There's no inventory, it goes directly to the customer. And 100 percent remote pick up and delivery," said Ford CEO Jim Farley. 4. He was speaking at Bernstein's Annual Strategic Decisions Conference. Farley is talking...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vw Group#Combustion Engines#Vehicles#The European Commission#Mercedes Benz#Wolfsburg#The European Union#Vw#Automotive News
CNBC

George Soros says Russia's gas storage is almost full — and Europe should hold its nerve

Russian President Vladimir Putin's bargaining position is "not as strong as he pretends" and Europe has leverage against him, according to billionaire investor George Soros. Russia has recently cut gas supplies to Finland arguing the country is not paying for it in rubles. Bulgaria and Poland also stopped receiving Russian gas supplies a couple of weeks ago.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
Country
France
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
Fox News

These 5 used cars' trade-in values are skyrocketing

The stock market has been having a rough patch lately, but many Americans may have appreciating assets they're not aware of. Not in their bank or brokerage account, but in the driveway. A new survey from Cars.com found that the trade-in values for used cars and trucks from 2018-2021 remain...
BUYING CARS
americanmilitarynews.com

US to China: We’re hosting world’s largest naval exercise, in Pacific

The U.S. is hosting the world’s largest naval war games in the Pacific ocean this summer in a loud message to China. All four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (also known as “The Quad”) and at least five countries from the South China Sea will be in attendance.
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country Where People Own the Most Guns

The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has once again reminded the world how easily people can acquire firearms and ammunition in the United States. This time, an 18-year-old was able to legally and easily purchase enough firepower to murder 19 children and two teachers. (There have been more mass shootings than days this […]
UVALDE, TX
Truth About Cars

Goodyear Recalls Tire Nobody Uses Anymore

Goodyear has agreed to recall more than 173,000 intended for commercial delivery vehicles and RVs nearly two decades after the last one was manufactured. The company’s G159 tires have been under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) since December of 2017 and the recall comes in the wake of years of lawsuits alleging the rubber contributed to a series of fatal accidents dating back to 1998.
CARS
Interesting Engineering

China reportedly found massive amounts of uranium at a depth of 10,000 feet

According to a report from the South China Morning Post, nuclear authorities in China discovered rich uranium deposits at shallow depths below the Earth. The discovery, which is being touted as a breakthrough for the country's national security, could also change the scientific community's understanding of uranium formation, providing a new avenue for uranium detection worldwide.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
insideevs.com

Tesla's Elon Musk Changes Course: Warns Of Huge Delivery Wave Ahead

Tesla CEO Elon Musk hoped to ease the ridiculousness that comes at the end of each quarter for Tesla and its employees. However, he may not have expected the closures at Giga Shanghai, and, like most automakers, Tesla is working hard to battle against the chip shortage and supply chain constraints.
BUSINESS
TheDailyBeast

China Launches Futuristic Aircraft Carrier Fujian Designed to Rival U.S. Warships

In a move that will have some Western admirals feeling a little seasick, China launched its brand new aircraft carrier near Shanghai on Friday. The vessel Fujian is considered a major breakthrough for the People’s Liberation Army Navy’s range and power, with its capabilities expected to rival those of the most advanced carriers in the West. “This is an important milestone for China’s military-industrial complex,” Ridzwan Rahmat, an analyst at defense intelligence company Jane’s, told the Associated Press. “This ability to construct a very complex warship from the ground up will inevitably result in various spinoffs and benefits for the Chinese shipbuilding industry.” Chinese state media said the Fujian has a fully loaded displacement on 80,000 tons—but U.S. analysts say it’s actually closer to 100,000, similar to American carriers. The warship is also uses an electromagnetic catapult launch system like one first designed by the U.S. Navy.
CHINA
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy