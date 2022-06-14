Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for June 14

Statesville will have not just one, but two Juneteenth celebrations this year. Juneteenth Statesville will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on West Broad Street in front of Mitchell Community College. Juneteenth Rejuvenated takes place on Sunday at Kimbrough Park from 1 to 6 p.m. For...
As the public gathered among the town of Mooresville and Iredell County Partnership for Young Children officials for Wednesday morning’s ribbon-cutting, the excitement in the air was palpable. After more than a decade of not having a presence in southern Iredell County, the ICPYC was finally returning to Mooresville.
As the oil tanker pulled up to South Iredell High School, where Pfc. James McClamrock once attended, his Gold Star family looked for his image on it, a reminder that while their son and brother is gone, he is not forgotten. “We’re going out on 12 years this year. For...
The 2022 R&L All-County Boys Golf team features 11 golfers, including player of the year Chance Barnes of West Iredell. Barnes, a two-time regional qualifier, finished third in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference standings this season. The sophomore’s 18-hole stroke average was 77. Barnes won the March 27 match at...
Cub Scout Pack 607 met in the sanctuary of their chartering church, Concord Presbyterian, in Statesville on June 6. They graduated on their new ranks and received many awards that night. Their Cubmaster, leaders and parents are extremely proud of all the hard work they put in the 2021-22 year....
