The token will reward cybersecurity researchers for contributing to its real-time blockchain network monitoring services. Cybersecurity in crypto is a mess right now—there's another big hack nearly every week. Cybersecurity firm Forta aims to take this on by attempting to build a crypto-first version of centralized cyber firms like CrowdStrike or Palo Alto Networks. And to do it, Forta is releasing its own FORT token, intended to increase the incentives for security researchers to monitor blockchain networks.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO