There were still plenty of Huron County residents without power as of Friday morning, though progress was being made to restore it. Thunderstorms and heavy winds that made their way through Michigan early Thursday morning left thousands of Huron County residents, and businesses, without power. The most heavily affected portion was in the southwestern area of the county as well as the northern part of Tuscola County.

HURON COUNTY, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO