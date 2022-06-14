Google Maps will now show you info about toll pricing on your route

Battery life — it’s one of those things every single one of us wants more of. While it’s understandable all apps will make that juice trickle out of your phone little by little, it seems some applications are especially good at killing your battery. Google Maps seems to be one of them. Especially if you’re constantly using it for navigating, finding locations, looking for businesses, and more. Google Maps can easily become one of the biggest battery hogs around. But it’s such a necessary app, too! Is there a way to fight this necessary evil? Not completely, but there are some tricks for reducing battery drain from Google Maps, and we are here to give you all those valuable tips!

CELL PHONES ・ 15 DAYS AGO