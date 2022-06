Erling Haaland's decision to move to Manchester City hasn't gone down well with La Liga chief Javier Tebas, who has made an official complaint to UEFA. Haaland's move being completed earlier this week really brings forward the scary prospect of a City team who scored 99 goals in the league last season adding one of the most ruthless and efficient strikers in the world to their team.

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO