ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ECB's Knot: options for September are not limited to 50 basis points

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UJUgc_0gA4MAGi00

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Klaas Knot told French newspaper Le Monde in an interview published on Tuesday that the ECB's options for a September interest rate hike were not limited to 50 basis points.

"If conditions stay the same as they are today, we should increase the rate by more than 0.25 percentage points. The following level is to go up again by 0.50 points, but our options are not necessarily limited to that," said Knot, who is also head of the Dutch central bank.

Knot added that interest rates were likely to rise again in October and December.

"Everything will depend on the data and the economic situation, but there is a real probability that rates will continue to increase in October and December," he told Le Monde.

The ECB said last week it would end quantitative easing on July 1 then raise interest rates by 25 basis points on July 21. It will hike again on Sept. 8 and go for a bigger move, unless the inflation outlook improves in the meantime. read more

Deutsche Bank has said it now expects the ECB to deliver two hefty, 50-basis-point rate hikes this year. read more

Knot also reaffirmed that the ECB was "very worried" about inflation and that 75% of prices that it was monitoring were rising by more than 2%.

Germany's consumer prices, harmonised to compare with those of other European countries, were 8.7% higher in May than a year earlier.

The rapid rise in inflation was driven initially by energy and food prices as economies emerged from COVID-19 lockdowns, but Russia's invasion of Ukraine has accelerated those trends and even underlying inflation is now twice the ECB's target.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Catherine Evans and Bradley Perrett

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

WTO in overtime push for trade accords, India defiant

GENEVA, June 15 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization on Wednesday extended negotiations on food, fisheries and vaccines by an additional day amid growing doubts it could find consensus on any change to global trade rules, crippled by India's refusal to compromise. During the WTO's ministerial conference this week, its...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Stocks rally, Treasury yields rise after Fed lifts rates by 75 bps

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended their rally on Wednesday in volatile trade and Treasury yields rose after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by three-fourths of a percentage point, the biggest increase since 1994, as it sought to tamper surging inflation. Investors seemed relieved that the...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Klaas Knot
Reuters

Japan's Kanda reappointed as top FX diplomat amid markets jitters

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan has reappointed Masato Kanda as vice finance minister for international affairs, the country’s top currency diplomat, as part of a mid-year personnel reshuffle, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday. The government wants to stabilise financial markets as the yen hits 24-year lows - beyond 135...
ASIA
Reuters

Biden blasts oil refiners for record high gasoline prices, profits

WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday demanded oil refining companies explain why they are not putting more gasoline on the market, sharply escalating his rhetoric against industry as he faces pressure over rising prices. Biden wrote to executives from Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N), Valero Energy...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecb#Interest Rates#Basis Points#French#Dutch#European
Reuters

Global tech on edge as WTO weighs e-commerce tariffs

GENEVA, June 15 (Reuters) - The global technology industry is pressing the World Trade Organization to exempt data flows from cross-border tariffs, saying a failure to do so would undermine a global recovery already threatened by spiralling prices. The WTO's 164 members presented their views on the topic on Wednesday...
INTERNET
Reuters

Wall Street rallies to close higher after Fed statement

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 rallied on Wednesday to snap a five-session losing skid, after a policy announcement by the Federal Reserve that raised interest rates to market expectations as the central bank seeks to fight rising inflation without sparking a recession. The Federal Reserve raised...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
Reuters

BOJ to maintain ultra-low rates, sound warning over weak yen

TOKYO (Reuters) -The Bank of Japan is likely to maintain ultra-low interest rates on Friday and stress its resolve to support a fragile economy with massive stimulus, a move that may spark a renewed yen fall by highlighting a policy divergence with the rest of the world. While a modest,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

India records 12,213 new daily cases of COVID-19

MUMBAI, June 16 (Reuters) - India recorded 12,213 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday, its highest such tally in nearly four months. The country's richest state of Maharashtra had 4,024 new infections on Wednesday, with the capital, New Delhi, reporting more than...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

EU backs Ukraine's membership bid to 'live the European dream'

BRUSSELS/KYIV, Ukraine, June 17 (Reuters) - The European Union gave its blessing on Friday for Ukraine and its neighbour Moldova to become candidates to join, reaching out deep into the former Soviet Union for what would be the most dramatic geopolitical shift to result from Russia's invasion. "Ukrainians are ready...
POLITICS
Reuters

France's Macron says Moldova's bid to join EU "perfectly legitimate"

CHISINAU, June 15 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that Moldova's bid to join the European Union was "perfectly legitimate", speaking at a joint news conference with Moldova President Maia Sandu. Moldova, located between Ukraine and EU member Romania,is one of three former Soviet states, along with...
POLITICS
Reuters

Lenders pledge $26.1 billion to Ivory Coast 2021-25 plan

ABIDJAN, June 15 (Reuters) - Multilateral and bilateral lenders on Wednesday made a series of pledges to support Ivory Coast's 2021-25 Development Plan totalling $26.1 billion, Prime Minister Patrick Achi said. The West Africa Development Bank pledged 1 billion euros, the African Development Bank $4.3 billion, the World Bank $8.7...
AFRICA
Reuters

EU recommends Ukraine and Moldova as membership candidates in snub to Russia

BRUSSELS, June 17 (Reuters) - The European Union's executive recommended on Friday that Ukraine and Moldova become candidates for membership, a milestone in their potential path from former Soviet republics to developed economies in the world's largest trading bloc. If the European Commission's decision is ratified as expected next week...
POLITICS
Reuters

Shock Swiss rate hike sets markets on edge ahead of BOJ

SINGAPORE, June 17 (Reuters) - World stocks on Friday headed for their worst week since markets' pandemic meltdown in March 2020, as investors feared sharp rate hikes tipping economies into recession, while growth fears and a soaring Swiss franc whacked the U.S. dollar. A shock 50 basis point rate hike...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

478K+
Followers
340K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy