Union County, NC

Union County senior to graduate with nearly $2M in scholarship offers

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Cuthbertson High School graduate is headed to Louisiana State University on a full scholarship.

Jonathan Russell is excited for the future but will miss everyone back at home.

“It’s a very bittersweet feeling. You’re happy at some times because you are moving on to a new chapter but sad because you’re leaving everybody behind,” said Russell.

Russell, the oldest of three siblings, graduated with a 4.62 GPA and racked up $1.9 million in scholarship offers. He’s active in his community and enjoys giving back to people who are in need.

“From the beginning, my parents always talked about just giving back to community,” he said. “There’s people that need help, and giving (a) helpful hand is always appreciated.”

Russell has dreams of becoming a meteorologist and is looking forward to what the future holds.

