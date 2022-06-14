ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Firefighters Battle Early-Morning House Fire In SE OKC

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire in southeast Oklahoma City, near southeast 44th and Shields on Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the home had no smoke alarms. Crews say a neighbor knocked on the door of the house and woke up the resident who then jumped out of the window.

Crews say no injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

This is a developing story, stay with News 9 for the latest updates.

Edmond officials find two construction workers dead at job site

EDMOND, Okla. — Edmond fire found two construction workers dead at a job site. On Tuesday, officials found the workers at a site near Midwest Boulevard and Covell Road. "We did have two adult males that we confirmed are from this construction company," said Chief Chris Denton, Edmond Fire Department.
News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

