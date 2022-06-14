Firefighters Battle Early-Morning House Fire In SE OKC

Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire in southeast Oklahoma City, near southeast 44th and Shields on Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the home had no smoke alarms. Crews say a neighbor knocked on the door of the house and woke up the resident who then jumped out of the window.

Crews say no injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

