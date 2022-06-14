ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China regulator denies it asked foreign banks for executive pay details

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48fh66_0gA4LshX00

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, June 14 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator on Tuesday denied that it and its securities association had asked foreign investment banks for senior executives' pay details or suggested they implement pay curbs, rejecting media reports.

Bloomberg reported on Friday that Chinese regulators had warned top global banks, during meetings in Shanghai and Beijing this year, against paying their top bankers in China lavishly.

"The reports are not factual," the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement, adding that no such meetings were held.

The regulator did not specify which reports its statement referred to.

Bloomberg reported that banks, such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Credit Suisse Group AG and UBS Group AG, were asked to reduce cash compensation and extend deferred bonuses to three years or more.

GUIDELINES

As part of President Xi Jinping's "common prosperity" drive, Beijing is seeking to reduce wealth gaps while curbing disorderly expansion of capital.

China's securities and fund associations are urging the country's brokerages and fund houses to set up a sound remuneration system, warning that excessive, or short-term incentives could trigger compliance risks. read more

The CSRC said on Tuesday that the salary guidelines are designed to "prevent institutions from over-incentivising in the short term" and it has not introduced caps or specific measures on how staff are compensated.

"The CSRC fully respects the discretionary business decision-making of financial institutions," the regulator said.

OPENING SECTOR

Wall Street banks have been aggressively hiring in China, which has allowed majority and fully foreign-owned investment banks and fund management companies to operate onshore as part of its broader opening of a financial services sector worth trillions of dollars.

Eleven foreign firms have managed to take majority or full control of their China units, the CSRC said.

Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are among Western banks moving toward full ownership of their China securities businesses.

Reporting by Shanghai newsroom and Selena Li in Hong Kong; editing by Clarence Fernandez, Sumeet Chatterjee and Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Biden is sending dangerous messages about Taiwan to China. The US should tread with care

Joe Biden made a potentially dangerous statement on Monday. In Tokyo, he gave a flat “yes” to a reporter’s question of whether he was willing to “get involved militarily to defend Taiwan”. “That’s the commitment we made,” the president claimed. In fact, the United States scrapped its formal commitment to defend Taiwan in 1979, replacing a treaty of alliance with the Taiwan Relations Act, which obligates the United States to help equip Taiwan to defend itself.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

If China ends up invading Taiwan, it started last weekend

China’s latest aggressive military activities near Taiwan have many observers speculating if, or when, Beijing will invade the island democracy. If China does end up moving against the island, the process started last weekend, when Beijing made yet another assertive messaging effort and Washington did the exact opposite. When...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
J.p. Morgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Investment#Credit Suisse Group Ag#Ubs Group Ag#Chinese#Goldman Sachs Group Inc#Csrc
americanmilitarynews.com

Here’s what Delta Force vets say you should do if US is invaded

In an interview with the Daily Caller published Thursday, veterans of the U.S. Army’s elite Delta Force unit shared their advice on how U.S. citizens should respond if the U.S. is ever invaded by a hostile foreign power. Daily Caller sports and entertainment editor David Hookstead and his panel...
MILITARY
The Independent

Japan scrambles jets as warplanes from Russia and China approach airspace during Quad summit

Japan says it scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday to respond to the approach of Russian and Chinese warplanes near its airspace, in what Tokyo called a “provocation” as it hosts a meeting of world leaders including Joe Biden.Addressing a virtual press conference, Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said that the move by Beijing and Moscow was likely planned to coincide with Japan’s hosting of the Quad meeting with its allies the US, Australia and India. Tokyo is hosting its first ever informal gathering of Quad nations, which has seen leaders of all four nations — Fumio Kishida, Joe Biden, Anthony...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Country
China
Interesting Engineering

China reportedly found massive amounts of uranium at a depth of 10,000 feet

According to a report from the South China Morning Post, nuclear authorities in China discovered rich uranium deposits at shallow depths below the Earth. The discovery, which is being touted as a breakthrough for the country's national security, could also change the scientific community's understanding of uranium formation, providing a new avenue for uranium detection worldwide.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Russia fires five-and-a-half ton Cold War-era missiles designed to destroy aircraft carriers at Ukrainian forces in the Donbas after running out of precision rockets, MoD says

Russia is relying on Cold War-era missiles with 'severe' risks to civilians as Putin's forces have run out of modern weapons, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) claimed. The government's daily intelligence update on Saturday also offered new details of 'intense street fighting' in eastern Ukraine as Russian soldiers were pushed back.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US to China: We’re hosting world’s largest naval exercise, in Pacific

The U.S. is hosting the world’s largest naval war games in the Pacific ocean this summer in a loud message to China. All four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (also known as “The Quad”) and at least five countries from the South China Sea will be in attendance.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

478K+
Followers
340K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy