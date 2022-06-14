ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IL

WSIU Almanac Tuesday June 14, 2022

wsiu.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere will be a job fair on Wednesday June 15, 2022 at the Pavilion in Marion starting at...

news.wsiu.org

KFVS12

No Place Like Home: Cobden, Ill.

COBDEN, Ill. (KFVS) - It’s a town with a lot of heart, great food and beautiful sights to not only see, but smell too. It’s Cobden, Illinois. “Everybody wants to know about the food,” said Bonnie Burton, community-based business owner. But first, here’s a little history.
COBDEN, IL
wsiu.org

‘Godspell’ comes to SIU’s McLeod Summer Playhouse, June 23-26

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Take a trip back in time when the McLeod Summer Playhouse features the rock musical “Godspell” in Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s McLeod Theater. Structured through a series of parables and retelling of the Gospel of St. Matthew, the performance features music with lyrics...
CARBONDALE, IL
nprillinois.org

Remembering the Herrin Massacre

This month marks the 100th anniversary of one of the deadliest labor disputes in the country. Striking coal miners in the town of Herrin clashed with men brought in to operate a local mine. The situation escalated and soon turned violent. In the end, nearly two dozen people were killed,...
HERRIN, IL
northernpublicradio.org

Statewide: A century after the Herrin Massacre

This month marks the 100th anniversary of one of the deadliest labor disputes in the country. Striking coal miners in the town of Herrin clashed with men brought in to operate a local mine. The situation escalated and soon turned violent. In the end, nearly two dozen people were killed,...
HERRIN, IL
City
Carbondale, IL
City
Marion, IL
Du Quoin Evening Call

Miss Illinois is crowned

MARION -- Five days of interviews, rehearsals, performances, and lots of smiles ended at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center Saturday evening with the crowning of a new Miss Illinois 2022. Monica Nia Jones, Miss Windy City, will wear the crown and represent Illinois at the Miss America competition in...
MARION, IL
tncontentexchange.com

Marion VFW recognizes Mike Absher with plaque

MARION — Members of the Honor Guard and Ritual Team with Marion VFW Post 1301 presented Mayor Mike Absher with a plaque Thursday for his longstanding support and commitment to the organization. Dan Fruge, the longest-serving member of the Honor Guard, said Absher was being recognized more so for...
MARION, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Storms cause power outages in Local 6 area

Severe weather led to widespread power outages in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois Friday morning. Ameren Illinois activated its emergency operation center Friday morning to assess storm damage throughout southern and central Illinois. The company said it was following its storm management plan to evaluate damage and restore power to customers as quickly and safely as possible.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Marion VA hosting job fair at John A. Logan College in Carterville, Illinois

CARTERVILLE, IL — The Marion VA Health Care System will host a Hiring Fair from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, at John A. Logan College in Carterville. The VA says staff will be on hand to recruit and answer questions about available positions, including for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, nursing assistants, social workers, psychologists, , clinical pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, health care engineers, medical support assistants and more.
CARTERVILLE, IL
KFVS12

SEMO District Fair announces grandstand entertainment

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO District Fair announced its grandstand lineup. The fair kicks off September 10-17 at the fairgrounds. The 2022 theme is “No Time like Fair Time.”. According to fair organizers, it will feature national acts including Christian artist “Cain” on Sept. 13, “The Steel...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Tree falls on Du Quoin family’s home

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A rude awakening for a family in Du Quoin. A huge tree fell down in their front yard, wiping out their front porch. The homeowner told us it happened around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, June 17, waking up her and her kids. “About 6 o’clock...
DU QUOIN, IL
KFVS12

DRONE12: Crews clean up storm damage in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau students in summer school showed off projects they had been working on for their families. Police officers in southern Illinois just completed two days of active shooter training. No Place Like Home: Cobden, Ill. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. One Heartland community proudly showcases how they satisfy all...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Jobs
KFVS12

Thousands without power in the Heartland; storm damage reported

(KFVS) - Thousands of power outages were reported Friday morning, June 17 in the Heartland as storms moved through the Heartland. The storms packed strong winds and small hail. The National Weather Service says there are scattered reports of downed trees and power lines. A large tree fell and crushed...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

3 pm Power outage update: Ameren calling out of state crews to help get electricity back on; Tri-County down to about 200 without power

Ameren Illinois is now estimating it will take up to Saturday evening to get power restored to all customers in Centralia following damage caused by severe thunderstorms Friday morning. Ameren’s Brian Bretsch says they are calling in extra resources from IP from the Peoria, Galesburg, LaSalle, and Washington areas as...
CENTRALIA, IL
KFVS12

Missing Eldorado, Ill. man found safe

ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) - The search is over for a missing a 92-year-old Eldorado man. According to the Eldorado Police Department, James Coomes was found safe in Kentucky and family is bringing him home. Overnight, Illinois State Police issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for Coomes after he was last...
ELDORADO, IL
KFVS12

Farm truck hit utility pole, left some in southern Ill. without power

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Some Southern Illinois Electric Co-op customers should expect a short power outage this evening. According to an engineer with the co-op, a farm truck hit a utility pole west of Dongola around 12:12 p.m. on Thursday, June 16. It knocked out power to about 2,200 customers.
DONGOLA, IL
KFVS12

Ill. State Police investigating death of 4-month-old in Pinckneyville

PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The death of a 4-month-old boy is under investigation in southern Illinois. According to Illinois State Police, the Pinckneyville Police Department requested their assistance on Sunday, June 12 to investigate reported serious injuries to the baby. They said the baby was eventually transferred to a regional...
PINCKNEYVILLE, IL

