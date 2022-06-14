WSIU Almanac Tuesday June 14, 2022

COBDEN, Ill. (KFVS) - It’s a town with a lot of heart, great food and beautiful sights to not only see, but smell too. It’s Cobden, Illinois. “Everybody wants to know about the food,” said Bonnie Burton, community-based business owner. But first, here’s a little history.
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Take a trip back in time when the McLeod Summer Playhouse features the rock musical “Godspell” in Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s McLeod Theater. Structured through a series of parables and retelling of the Gospel of St. Matthew, the performance features music with lyrics...
This month marks the 100th anniversary of one of the deadliest labor disputes in the country. Striking coal miners in the town of Herrin clashed with men brought in to operate a local mine. The situation escalated and soon turned violent. In the end, nearly two dozen people were killed,...
MARION -- Five days of interviews, rehearsals, performances, and lots of smiles ended at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center Saturday evening with the crowning of a new Miss Illinois 2022. Monica Nia Jones, Miss Windy City, will wear the crown and represent Illinois at the Miss America competition in...
MARION — Members of the Honor Guard and Ritual Team with Marion VFW Post 1301 presented Mayor Mike Absher with a plaque Thursday for his longstanding support and commitment to the organization. Dan Fruge, the longest-serving member of the Honor Guard, said Absher was being recognized more so for...
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Southern Illinois University Carbondale senior Wendy Elliott was 12 years old when she realized she wanted to follow a path blazed decades earlier by famed aviator Amelia Earhart and other female pilots. After joining the Civil Air Patrol to follow her brother, John, Elliott, who is...
Severe weather led to widespread power outages in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois Friday morning. Ameren Illinois activated its emergency operation center Friday morning to assess storm damage throughout southern and central Illinois. The company said it was following its storm management plan to evaluate damage and restore power to customers as quickly and safely as possible.
CARTERVILLE, IL — The Marion VA Health Care System will host a Hiring Fair from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, at John A. Logan College in Carterville. The VA says staff will be on hand to recruit and answer questions about available positions, including for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, nursing assistants, social workers, psychologists, , clinical pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, health care engineers, medical support assistants and more.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO District Fair announced its grandstand lineup. The fair kicks off September 10-17 at the fairgrounds. The 2022 theme is “No Time like Fair Time.”. According to fair organizers, it will feature national acts including Christian artist “Cain” on Sept. 13, “The Steel...
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A rude awakening for a family in Du Quoin. A huge tree fell down in their front yard, wiping out their front porch. The homeowner told us it happened around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, June 17, waking up her and her kids. “About 6 o’clock...
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker has designated the official snake of the state of Illinois as the eastern milk snake with the help of one eager Illinoisan. According to a release from Pritzker’s office, House Bill 4821 stated as an initiative by Carterville Junior High School 7th grader Gentry Heiple.
(KFVS) - Thousands of power outages were reported Friday morning, June 17 in the Heartland as storms moved through the Heartland. The storms packed strong winds and small hail. The National Weather Service says there are scattered reports of downed trees and power lines. A large tree fell and crushed...
Ameren Illinois is now estimating it will take up to Saturday evening to get power restored to all customers in Centralia following damage caused by severe thunderstorms Friday morning. Ameren’s Brian Bretsch says they are calling in extra resources from IP from the Peoria, Galesburg, LaSalle, and Washington areas as...
CARBONDALE, Ill. – Republicans have gained geographical ground in Illinois elections, but at the same time have lost votes in the state’s major population centers, according to the latest research from Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute. “Biden, Trump, Durbin, and Taxes” is the...
ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) - The search is over for a missing a 92-year-old Eldorado man. According to the Eldorado Police Department, James Coomes was found safe in Kentucky and family is bringing him home. Overnight, Illinois State Police issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for Coomes after he was last...
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Some Southern Illinois Electric Co-op customers should expect a short power outage this evening. According to an engineer with the co-op, a farm truck hit a utility pole west of Dongola around 12:12 p.m. on Thursday, June 16. It knocked out power to about 2,200 customers.
PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The death of a 4-month-old boy is under investigation in southern Illinois. According to Illinois State Police, the Pinckneyville Police Department requested their assistance on Sunday, June 12 to investigate reported serious injuries to the baby. They said the baby was eventually transferred to a regional...
Questions about one candidate's past have arisen in the Republican primary for sheriff in Franklin County, which includes the communities of Benton and West Frankfort in Southern Illinois. The primary race pits Kyle Bacon of Franklin County Sheriff’s Office against Zeigler Police Chief Ben Burkhamer. In 1994, Burkhamer, then...
