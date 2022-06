It may have been a while since the last Assassin’s Creed installment, but it now seems like Ubisoft is gearing up for something special for the massively popular franchise later this year. According to new reports, the video game developer has now announced that it’ll be hosting a “special event” to share more about the future of Assassin’s Creed this September, although Ubisoft has kept all other details under tight wraps at the moment. Despite this, leaks and rumors have been slowly surfacing, and Bloomberg‘s Jason Schreier claims that the company currently has two AC projects in the pipeline: “Infinity” and “Rift.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO