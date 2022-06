A Silver Spring man who was struck by a vehicle on June 3 as he was crossing a road died almost two weeks later, according to Montgomery County Police. At about 10 p.m. on the night of the collision, Vidal Godinez Guatemalteca was crossing Gridley Road in Wheaton when he was struck by a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado. The driver of that vehicle was making a left hand turn from southbound Selfridge Road to eastbound Gridley Road at the time.

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 7 HOURS AGO