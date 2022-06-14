ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Man Accused of Hacking Nephew to Death With Machete Tells Cops ‘I Chopped Him Up’

By Dan Ladden-Hall
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
A New York City man accused of murdering his nephew with a machete on Sunday allegedly told cops “I chopped him up,” in a grim blow-by-blow account of the killing. Queens resident Mahadeo Suhnandan, 50, was said to have...

