Weather Now: Sunny, Mild Wednesday; Few Showers Late Week

Good Wednesday Morning

Another nice day ahead with mainly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures. Afternoon highs reaching the upper 70s. Extra clouds and a bit cooler Thursday. Scattered showers later Thursday night. Much warmer and more humid by Friday as temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s. Risk of some thunderstorms later Friday afternoon.

Early call on Father’s Day weekend is dry and cooler…

Wednesday and Thursday stay dry with comfortably low humidity. Temperatures won’t be as warm, though. Highs stay in the mid to upper 70s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Our next chance for a few showers or a thunderstorm is Thursday night and for a “small portion” of Friday.

