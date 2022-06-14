ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Now: Sunny, Mild Wednesday; Few Showers Late Week

By Tony Petrarca, Michelle Muscatello
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13fJvc_0gA4IzzF00

Good Wednesday Morning

Another nice day ahead with mainly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures. Afternoon highs reaching the upper 70s. Extra clouds and a bit cooler Thursday. Scattered showers later Thursday night. Much warmer and more humid by Friday as temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s. Risk of some thunderstorms later Friday afternoon.

Early call on Father’s Day weekend is dry and cooler…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ruRW_0gA4IzzF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IdUwB_0gA4IzzF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mFYsy_0gA4IzzF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0naiPb_0gA4IzzF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fcEpf_0gA4IzzF00

Wednesday and Thursday stay dry with comfortably low humidity. Temperatures won’t be as warm, though. Highs stay in the mid to upper 70s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Our next chance for a few showers or a thunderstorm is Thursday night and for a “small portion” of Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14qfWa_0gA4IzzF00

Pinpoint Weather 12

