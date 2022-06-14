ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Record Heat Possible Tuesday In Southeast Minnesota

By Kim David
Y-105FM
Y-105FM
 3 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The official beginning of the summer season may be a week away but it will definitely feel like it Tuesday across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Temperatures...

Y-105FM

Areas of Southeast Minnesota Included in Tornado Watch

La Crosse, WI (KROC-AM News) - Parts of southeastern Minnesota have been included in a tornado watch today. The National Weather Service this afternoon issued the tornado watch for Winona, Fillmore, and Houston Counties of southeastern Minnesota along with an area of northeast Iowa and about two-thirds of Wisconsin. The watch will be in effect until 10 PM.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Severe Weather Possible In Southeast Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Hot and humid conditions dominated the weather story in southeast Minnesota Tuesday. Possible severe storms and heavy rain may make the headlines Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued this advisory:. Strong to severe storms are possible this morning. Primary. hazards are heavy rain...
Y-105FM

It Was the Hottest Day in Rochester in…About a Year

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM) - Today was scorching hot across much of Minnesota. The unofficial high temperature this afternoon at the Rochester Airport was 95-degrees and the heat index was nearly 100-degrees. The high temperature was two degrees below the record for the date, but it was the warmest it has been in Rochester since June 10th of last year.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

The Best Places To Tube In Minnesota and Iowa

The Farmer's Almanac is calling for a brutal summer with scorching hot temps so you are going to want to find ways to beat the heat. Floating down a river with a bunch of friends is one my favorite things to do. Below you'll see some of the best places to go in Minnesota and Iowa for a fun day of tubing.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Massive Mosquitoes, Black Flies Back in Big Numbers in Minnesota

They're back: Those annoying mosquitoes and black flies have come back with a vengeance in parts of Minnesota this summer. If you think back to last summer, when just about the entire state of Minnesota was experiencing that widespread drought, while our lawns turned brown and dried up, and creeks, rivers and lake levels went down, one of the positive side effects (if you can call it that) was that the lack of moisture and rain meant there were fewer mosquitoes.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Flood Watch Across SE Minnesota After Heavy Rains This Morning

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for a large area of southeastern Minnesota. The watch will remain in effect until 7 PM in Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Wabasha, Winona, and Houston Counties. That includes Rochester, Owatonna, Austin, Winona, and a number of other southeastern Minnesota cities.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Here Are The 8 Signs You’ve Been Out In The Heat To Long In Minnesota!

Today is going to be one of those days where if you don't have someplace to go with air conditioning, you might want to take in a double feature at the local movie theater, or take some time off and hop in a lake. But if you don't have those options to cool off, and you've still got to get some work done outdoors, here are the 8 things you should be looking out for, to tell you that you've been doing too much in this heat and humidity.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Minnesota On List Of Top 10 Affordable Towns For Outdoor Enthusiasts

If you love hiking, being surrounded by the pine tall trees, and soaking up all that nature offers, one of your dreams might be to live right there in the woods. Unfortunately, since home prices have risen dramatically, that dream setting is not exactly affordable for the normal person who is living on a budget. Realtor.com saw that and went on a search to find places all over the United States that nature lovers would love and still be able to afford. And based on their research, it looks like a few places on the top 10 list landed in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin!
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

The 60-Mile Garage Sale Hits Southeast Minnesota This Weekend

Talk about shopping until you drop! The 60-mile Garage Sale map is finalized and shoppers will be hitting the streets across The Root River Trail Towns for 60 miles of deals. Not only is this a great time to find great deals across southeast Minnesota but to also check out each of the communities and what they have to offer during the summer seasons.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Are Cats or Dogs More Popular in Minnesota?

Is a debate as old as mankind: which animals are more popular, cats or dogs, here in Minnesota?. Usually, when someone asks if you're a cat person or a dog person, you're forced to take a side, right? Which is better-- cats or dogs? I try to never really answer that question because I'm pretty much both a cat AND dog person. My wife and I share our house with three great cats (Finnegan, Huck, and Hazel) and two incredible dogs (Asher and Juniper.)
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Minnesota Dads Want This for Father’s Day

Dad's big day is coming. Everyone's asking what I want for Father's Day. I almost never wear a tie; so that's out. I don't play golf often; so I don't need new golf balls. A survey by the website time2play.com found out what dads most want this June 19. And it's not golf balls or a tie.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Minnesota Named One Of The Most Fun States in Country

I moved to Minnesota nearly 15-years ago, and the thing I love most about living here is the people. We don't stop. Minnesotans are always looking for a good time. Mother Nature could easily be a big party pooper, but nope. From Ice Bars in the winter to music festivals in the summer we embrace the elements to have fun throughout the entire year.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Can You Legally Break A Car Window To Rescue a Dog Here In Minnesota?

It's a question that comes up every summer when the weather gets hot: Can you legally break a car window to rescue an animal here in Minnesota?. With our high temperatures topping out in the upper 90s across most of Minnesota earlier this week-- and a long, hot summer ahead of us-- it's a topic that's once again timely. If you're a pet lover, it's something you've probably thought about. Would you break a window to rescue a pet in distress in a hot car?
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

LOOK: See Minnesota’s ‘Unique’ Sports Themed Airbnb

Check Out Minnesota's MOST Sports Themed Airbnb...The Sports Shack. You will be blown away when you see the pictures down below, these are easily the unique Minnesota sports-themed rooms you've ever seen in your entire life. And at $25 to $35 a night, you can't beat the price. Prepare to...
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Iowa Has One of the Best Places in the Midwest for Stargazing

This could be the perfect road trip destination this summer!. The website Midwest Living recently put together a list with eleven of the best places to stargaze across the Midwest, and we were happy to see that an Iowa location made the cut!. Whiterock Conservancy is located over in Western...
Y-105FM

Small Wisconsin City Named One of the Best Places to Live

Occasionally we'll see lists ranking small towns and small cities across the country. Sometimes they're about the best small towns to raise a family, the best small cities for teachers, that sort of thing. This list recently released by Thrillist is the best small cities to live in the entire country. And one of those places that made the list is a town in Wisconsin near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border.
WISCONSIN STATE
Y-105FM

Dozens of Cats Found Living in Minivan at Minnesota Rest Stop

Harris, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Animal Humane Society is reporting that it removed nearly 50 cats that were found inside a sweltering hot vehicle at a rest stop in east-central Minnesota on Tuesday. A news release issued by the organization says the Chisago County Sheriff's Office and the State...
Y-105FM

Lady Gaga Visits Small Town Wisconsin

File this under the most random thing you will read today. It is pretty cool though! Lady Gaga spent time in Wisconsin recently. We have had some big time celebrities in our neck of the woods throughout the years so this isn't the first time something like this has happened. Television and movie star Katie Lowes was in downtown Duluth recently filming a Christmas movie!
Y-105FM

