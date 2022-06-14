ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ShutDownDC Clashes With Pro-Lifers Outside U.S. Supreme Court

By Wyatt Goolsby
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 3 days ago

Protesters on both sides of the abortion issue clash in our nation's capital.

A group called ShutDownDC met with opposition Monday by Pro-Lifers as they tried to set up roadblocks around the Supreme Court. The demonstrators are upset about a pending decision that could overturn Roe v. Wade. However, there's concern those protesters could turn violent .

House Republicans are pushing for a bill that would enhance security for the justices and their families. This comes after a 26-year-old man was arrested with weapons outside of justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home. He was later charged with attempted murder.

Law enforcement installed 8-foot panel fencing and barriers around the Supreme Court building in May after a draft opinion was leaked, claiming the high court intended to overturn Roe v. Wade.

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

