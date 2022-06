One particular man who attended a Feed the Multitudes celebration has continued to have an impact on Parris Bailey. “I will never forget this homeless man getting his hair cut and telling me ‘now I can get a job,’ ” recalled Bailey. She and her husband, Frank, have been co-pastors of Victory Church, which puts on the event, for more than 40 years. “At Feed the Multitudes, the persons most impacted are always Frank and I.”

