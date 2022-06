Deborah Borda will be an impossible act to follow. Her impending departure is a major headache for New York’s musical planners. Effective as her successor Gary Ginstling (pictured) has been at the National Symphony Orchestra, that’s a c.v. in DC where classical music comes somewhere around the level of street furniture in the battle for public attention. This is New York City, where the Philharmonic still counts for something – not least thanks to Borda’s efforts in her two spells as CEO.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO