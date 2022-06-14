Munich’s musicians rally for Ukraine

The orchestra of Gran Canaria has announced a continuity plan after a turbulent few years. Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, June 15th 2022. The President of the Cabildo Government of Gran Canaria, Antonio Morales, has announced today that it has decided to extend Karel Mark Chichon’s contract as Chief Conductor & Artistic Director for a further two more seasons, that is, until July 2025, given the highly successful artistic partnership between the British conductor and the orchestra and so as to give continuity to the orchestra’s promising artistic goals.
Comments / 0