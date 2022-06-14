ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Munich’s musicians rally for Ukraine

By norman lebrecht
 3 days ago

Slipped Disc

Death of an international pianist, 58

We are saddened to hear of the death in Lithuania of the Israeli pianist Aviva Aranovich. The Israeli pianist Aviva Aranovich passed away unexpectedly while visiting her birth town Vilnius on May 26, 2022. Her funeral took place in Beer-Sheba, Israel on June 3rd, 2022. Aviva was born in Vilnius,...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Gergiev pops up with ‘international’ Rachmaninov competition

Putin puppets Valery Gergiev and Denis Matsuev will perform tonight’s gala opening in Moscow of the hastily assembled ‘International Competition of Pianists, Composers and Conductors. S.V. Rachmaninov.’. It’s at the Great Hall of the Moscow Conservatory and tickets are still available. 16 out of 24 contestants are...
PERFORMING ARTS
Slipped Disc

Canaries call in Slatkin for stability

The orchestra of Gran Canaria has announced a continuity plan after a turbulent few years. Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, June 15th 2022. The President of the Cabildo Government of Gran Canaria, Antonio Morales, has announced today that it has decided to extend Karel Mark Chichon’s contract as Chief Conductor & Artistic Director for a further two more seasons, that is, until July 2025, given the highly successful artistic partnership between the British conductor and the orchestra and so as to give continuity to the orchestra’s promising artistic goals.
WORLD
Slipped Disc

Yuri Bashmet: I love President Putin. We will win

The Russian violist and conductor has given an interview to local media, stating full support for his president and confidence in his victory in Ukraine. Parts of the interview, given after Bashmet received the Hero of Labour award, have been misquoted by certain music media which have mistaken an interviewer’s quotation – ‘we are doing everything right. And we will win – for his current views.
POLITICS
AFP

Russian state TV airs videos of two missing Americans in Ukraine

A Russian state TV channel aired videos on social media of two Americans who went missing last week while fighting alongside the Ukrainian army, stating they had been captured by Russian forces.  A US State Department spokesperson on Saturday confirmed American authorities had seen the photos and videos of the two US citizens "reportedly captured by Russia's military forces in Ukraine". 
MILITARY
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends… Mitsuko Uchida – Cal Performances at Home

Arguably the greatest Mozart pianist of our time, Mitsuko Uchida and the Mahler Chamber Orchestra (concertmaster Mark Steinberg), perform a program that draws a line from Henry Purcell’s uniquely English form of Baroque music to Mozart’s Viennese masterworks. Playing and conducting from the keyboard, Uchida takes on a monumental programme of mostly Mozart but also Purcell and Bach.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

An American orchestra has ceased to exist

The board of the San Antonio Symphony dissolved the company last night after a lengthy dispute with its musicians. The seventh most populous city (1.5 million) in the US is now without an orchestra. The Board said this:. With deep regret, the Board of Directors of the Symphony Society of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Slipped Disc

All’s fair at Van Cliburn, except for a broadcast blackout

Our peeps at the Van Cliburn competition finals report that the audience received the Russian, Belarussian and Ukrainian finalists last night with equal courtesy. The Ukrainian received slightly more applause than the other two, thanks to what is described as a ‘staggering’ account of the third Prokofiev concerto.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

UK trombone wins Berlin post

The young British trombonist Angus Butt, fresh out of the Royal College of Music, has won a coveted Academy position with the Berlin Staatskapelle. Angus is presently Bass Trombone at the European Union Youth Orchestra.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

What next for the New York Philharmonic?

Deborah Borda will be an impossible act to follow. Her impending departure is a major headache for New York’s musical planners. Effective as her successor Gary Ginstling (pictured) has been at the National Symphony Orchestra, that’s a c.v. in DC where classical music comes somewhere around the level of street furniture in the battle for public attention. This is New York City, where the Philharmonic still counts for something – not least thanks to Borda’s efforts in her two spells as CEO.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Slipped Disc

Lang Lang: 40 today and nowhere to go

The Chinese pianist has hit a milestone. His personal life has blossomed with marriage and fatherhood but his horizons are narrowing. Chinese artists are increasingly subject to state discipline. China has allied itself with Russia in its invasion of Ukraine and has turned a deaf ear to western protests about its oppression of the Uighurs.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Dudamel to conduct Peter Sellars Tristan

Peter Sellars will direct Los Angeles Philharmonic performances of Wagner’s Tristan und Isolde conducted by Gustavo Dudamel. The LA Phil are joined by the Los Angeles Master Chorale, led by Grant Gershon. The title roles are sung by Michael Weinius and Miina-Liisa Värelä. There will be two...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Slipped Disc

US soprano is banged out on the Rhine

The splendid Wagnerian soprano Linda Watson has been given a Walküre farewell this weekend at the Deutsche Oper am Rhein, whic she joined as an ensemble member 25 years ago. She went on to appear regularly at Bayreuth, internationally and on record. Linda, 62, will continue to maintain a...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Breaking: Deborah Borda to leave NY Philharmonic

In one of the major music transitions of the decade, Deborah Borda had decided to step down as president and CEO of the New York Philharmonic a year from now. Her successor will be Gary Ginstling, presently at the National Symphony Orchestra in Washington DC. Borda, 73 next month, has...
ENTERTAINMENT
AFP

Zelensky hails EU backing as intense shelling hits Donbas

President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed Brussels' support for Ukraine's European Union bid a historic achievement, as his country's eastern Donas region faced intense Russian shelling.  Even though EU membership could still be years away, Zelensky called the decision a "historic achievement". 
ECONOMY
Slipped Disc

Muti catches Covid, Lina steps in

This weeks prestige Chicago Symphony concerts with Anne-Sophie Mutter are being led by Conducting Apprentice Lina González-Granados after Riccardo Muti tested positive for Covid. We wish him better. CSO statement: CSO’s Sir Georg Solti Conducting Apprentice Lina González-Granados will step in for Music Director Riccardo Muti to lead this...
CHICAGO, IL
Slipped Disc

Paris Opéra loses another ballet chief

Message from the ever-turbulent Opéra national de Paris:. ‘Aurélie Dupont wishes to end her duties as director of dance at the Opéra national de Paris and Alexander Neef, director general of the Opéra national de Paris, has accepted her decision.’. Dupont, 49, leaves next month. She...
THEATER & DANCE
Slipped Disc

Famed bass-baritone signs off at 84

The splendid Simon Estes will leave the stage for the last time next month with a Porgy and Bess at Des Moines Metro Opera, in Iowa. But he won’t be singing Porgy. Just the lawyer Frazier. And he will continue teaching as a professor at Iowa State University and...
IOWA STATE
Slipped Disc

Andras Schiff loses it over toilet breaks

An audience member’s report from last night’s recital at the Musikverein in Vienna. Sir Andras Schiff played Book 2 of the Well-Tempered Clavier, having played Book 1 on Sunday. I’m not an expert but it sounded superb and was received with huge applause. Interestingly Sunday was packed. Tonight was less full. After the event, they organized a talk with Sir Andras. It was marketed as a ‘Glass with’. It didn’t help that the Musikverein only had 2 people serving the couple of hundred who attended the talk – and the queue was long and slow to buy your wine. Sir Andras entered before everyone was served. The door from the bar to the Glass Hall was left open to allow those served last to enter. Sir Andras then asked for the door to be shut and get angry when it wasn’t shut immediately – probably not aware that some people were patiently awaiting to be served.
MUSIC

