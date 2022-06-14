Munich’s musicians rally for Ukraine

An audience member’s report from last night’s recital at the Musikverein in Vienna. Sir Andras Schiff played Book 2 of the Well-Tempered Clavier, having played Book 1 on Sunday. I’m not an expert but it sounded superb and was received with huge applause. Interestingly Sunday was packed. Tonight was less full. After the event, they organized a talk with Sir Andras. It was marketed as a ‘Glass with’. It didn’t help that the Musikverein only had 2 people serving the couple of hundred who attended the talk – and the queue was long and slow to buy your wine. Sir Andras entered before everyone was served. The door from the bar to the Glass Hall was left open to allow those served last to enter. Sir Andras then asked for the door to be shut and get angry when it wasn’t shut immediately – probably not aware that some people were patiently awaiting to be served.

