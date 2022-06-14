ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Scranton elementary school holds Flag Day ceremony

By Nicole Rogers
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tuesday is Flag Day , and an event honoring Old Glory is being held in Scranton.

Old Glory, a symbol of freedom, sacrifice, hope and so much more.

“It has 50 stars now to represent the 50 states and then back then it had 13 stars to represent the 13 colonies in a circle,” said fourth-grader, Lily Luongo.

Stricter gun laws may impact sales of firearms

While the design of the American Flag has changed over the last 245 years, each June 14, people in our area pause to honor the stars and stripes. 4th graders at Mcnichols Educational Plaza joined veterans from across our area for a Flag Day ceremony honoring Old Glory and everything it represents.

“It represents our country and how much it has grown. // I like to stand up for all of the patriotic people who have served for the flag,” said Richie Paduani, who is a student.

Suzanne Shaffer is a teacher at the elementary school. She says it was more than just a ceremony it was a combination of what these kids have spent the last few months learning.

“We have been working on the history of the flag, its customs, how to properly fold and unfold it, how to raise it properly, being very conscious of it not touching the ground and just where it all originated and why we celebrate and honor the flag,” said Shaffer.

Honoring something much more than just a piece of fabric.

“We take pride in being a community. So, yes we teach reading writing, math and all of the important content area, but it’s important to teach that sense of community, to teach about patriotism and where we are coming from and the people who make sacrifices for us to be able to be here, speak about it and have all of these freedoms,” said Principal Mina Ardestani.

The American flag was given proper respect as this group of fourth-graders proudly raised it in Lackawanna County

