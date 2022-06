Sheila wasn’t the only one surprised to see Mike on THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL — fans were, too! And if you’re one of the newer viewers who aren’t familiar with her partner in crime — or if you just feel like you need a refresher — that’s where we come in! The character has always been played by actor Ken Hanes, who debuted back in 1993. He appeared again in 1995, from 1996-98, and then in 2010. Now, in June 2022, Hanes is back to reprise his role when Sheila needs him the most!

