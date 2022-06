CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm warnings and watches affecting several Northeast Ohio counties throughout Thursday. Alerts have made their way as far north as Ashtabula County and as far south as Holmes County, with Massillon and Millersburg among the communities expected to be hit hardest. Experts say wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour as well as 2-inch-sized hail is possible, along with heavy rain and lightening.

ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO