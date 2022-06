In 2007, Nebraska humorist and writer Roger Welsch did something that was then unprecedented — he gave his land to the Pawnee Nation. Welsch’s homestead was comprised of 60 acres along the Loup River near Dannebrog. It had belonged to the Pawnee people before the U.S. government forcibly removed and relocated them to Oklahoma in 1875.

