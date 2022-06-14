ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Column: Crop Watch: Corn and soybeans welcome scorching heat, for now

By Karen Braun
 3 days ago
NAPERVILLE, Ill., June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybeans are on the brink of their first summer heat wave, though the Crop Watch producers largely welcome this week’s heat since it will give the plants a much-needed developmental push, especially the soybeans.

However, the forecast suggests extreme heat could repeat in the following week, which could challenge strong corn health since rain chances may be light.

Crop Watch follows 11 corn and 11 soybean fields across nine U.S. states from planting through harvest. Each week the producers assign condition scores to their fields using a scale of 1 to 5.

The ratings are similar to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s system where 1 is very poor, 3 is average and 5 is excellent, but the Crop Watch condition scores are intended as a visual assessment, and yield scores will come later in the season.

The North Dakota and Ohio corn are not yet ready for ratings, but the remaining nine-field average condition score rose to an all-time Crop Watch best of 4.81 from 4.58 last week. Four producers raised conditions (South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Indiana), and none reduced them.

Six of the nine rated corn fields carry a perfect score of 5. Kansas joined that group this week, which includes Minnesota, both Iowa and both Illinois fields. The lowest corn rating this week is 4.25 in South Dakota.

Although the North Dakota corn awaits a rating, the producer notes that corn fields in his area still need to break out from early emergence issues, caused by heavy rains following planting and bouts of cooler weather. Improvements could happen with warmer weather and well-timed showers.

Nine of the Crop Watch soybean fields averaged 3.78 for conditions last week, and the rating fell to 3.73 this week as Ohio joined with an initial score of 3. Emergence has been uneven with unfavorable weather since planting, and the field is spotty for now.

The North Dakota soybean field also awaits a rating, and there was only one score change among last week’s nine fields with South Dakota moving to a 2.25 from a 2. Excessive rain has held back emergence for the South Dakota soybeans, and the producer hopes the rain will subside for a while.

USDA’s statistics service on Monday afternoon will publish the first national soybean conditions for the season after putting corn at 73% good-to-excellent in the initial assessment a week ago. The five-year average for initial soybean health is 66% good-to-excellent with a low of 54% following delayed planting in 2019.

The average initial soybean score of the last five years skipping 2019 is 70% good-to-excellent, and the highest initial rating in that period was 75% in 2018.

HEAT WAVE

Temperatures will near 100 Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) for at least one or two days this week in most of the Crop Watch locations except for the Dakotas, but none of the producers reported this week’s heat being much of an issue. Some of them said the heat will equally benefit corn and soy growth, others said beans will benefit more since many soy fields are behind schedule.

Scattered rain and storm chances exist this week for Crop Watch locations in North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Ohio. These areas currently have ample moisture, so the heat is not concerning, even if it repeats next week as the forecast suggests.

However, crop health could start declining next week in areas without additional moisture if the extreme temperatures return, but the producers are not overly stressed about it yet. The Kansas grower notes that the heat makes for ideal winter wheat harvest conditions.

Recent rains may have ended planting efforts in the Crop Watch area of North Dakota. Corn and soybean sowing has been record late in the state this year due to overly wet weather. The producer got about 70% of his intended crop acres in as of Monday, so he estimates about 30% of his acres will be prevented from planting.

He got none of his planned barley acres planted, about 70% of the intended soybean and pinto bean acres and close to 75% on corn. North Dakota’s final soybean planting date for crop insurance was June 10, and farmers planned to go a bit past, but planting is likely finished for areas that got rain over the weekend.

The following are the states and counties of the 2022 Crop Watch corn and soybean fields: Griggs, North Dakota; Kingsbury, South Dakota; Freeborn, Minnesota; Burt, Nebraska; Rice, Kansas; Audubon, Iowa; Cedar, Iowa; Warren, Illinois; Crawford, Illinois; Tippecanoe, Indiana; Fairfield, Ohio.

Photos of the Crop Watch fields can be tracked on my Twitter feed using handle @kannbwx.

Crop Watch Producers 2022

Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed above are her own.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.

