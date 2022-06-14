Local government calendar: A-CC Commission, Clarke BOE meetings, Oconee Co town hall

oconee co civic center

A Clarke County School Board work session is underway at 6 o’clock this evening School District offices on Prince Avenue in Athens.

An Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission work session is set for 5:30 this afternoon at City Hall.

The Athens-Clarke County Board of Tax Assessors says it will be open next Monday, a day on which many local government offices will be closed in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. The office is handling appeals from Athens homeowners who are challenging the dramatic spikes in their assessed values.

Oconee County Commissioners another town hall meeting tonight, 6 o’clock at the Oconee County Civic Center.

This evening’s meeting of the Barrow County Commission is underway at 6 o’clock at the Historic Courthouse in Winder.

Elbert County Attorney Bill Daugherty says Elbert County Commissioners will appoint a replacement for Horace Harper, the veteran Commissioner who passed away last week.

