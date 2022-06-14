ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarke County, GA

Local government calendar: A-CC Commission, Clarke BOE meetings, Oconee Co town hall

By Tim Bryant
 3 days ago
oconee co civic center

A Clarke County School Board work session is underway at 6 o’clock this evening School District offices on Prince Avenue in Athens.

An Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission work session is set for 5:30 this afternoon at City Hall.

The Athens-Clarke County Board of Tax Assessors says it will be open next Monday, a day on which many local government offices will be closed in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. The office is handling appeals from Athens homeowners who are challenging the dramatic spikes in their assessed values.

Oconee County Commissioners another town hall meeting tonight, 6 o’clock at the Oconee County Civic Center.

This evening’s meeting of the Barrow County Commission is underway at 6 o’clock at the Historic Courthouse in Winder.

Elbert County Attorney Bill Daugherty says Elbert County Commissioners will appoint a replacement for Horace Harper, the veteran Commissioner who passed away last week.

Latest Athens water quality report is out

The Athens-Clarke County Public Utilities Department has released the latest report on the quality of drinking water in Athens. The Athens-Clarke County Public Utilities Department released the 2022 Drinking Water Quality Report detailing the local water supply quality in 2021. The annual report compares our water to the stringent federal and state standards of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Georgia Environmental Protection Division.
ATHENS, GA
