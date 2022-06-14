Midland High class of 1956 reunion luncheon Sept. 16

MIDLAND — Juneteenth celebrations in Midland will kick off on Sunday with an inaugural community-wide event. A block party will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday at Creative 360, which is located at 1517 Bayliss Street. The Daily News spoke with event organizers about the...
There were still plenty of Huron County residents without power as of Friday morning, though progress was being made to restore it. Thunderstorms and heavy winds that made their way through Michigan early Thursday morning left thousands of Huron County residents, and businesses, without power. The most heavily affected portion was in the southwestern area of the county as well as the northern part of Tuscola County.
From sealing road cracks to replacing asphalt, the Midland County Road Commission has miles and miles of road projects planned throughout the community. Some of these projects began as early as April – others will be worked on through October. Superintendent Art Buck said the road commission is responsible...
MECOSTA COUNTY — The Michigan Department of Rural and Economic Development has awarded $47,000 to the Mecosta County Free Fair for new equipment and infrastructure work. It’s the second time Mecosta County applied for the grant, said John Currie, manager of Mecosta County Free Fair. The grant works by matching money with two other funding outlets. By doing this, the county is trying to reach a funding goal of $75,000.
The McLean Nature Preserve is set to host a foxglove walk at 2:30 p.m. on June 18 on the west side of the Kawkawlin River on West Erickson Road. Guests are invited to observe summer wildflowers continue to develop. The walk will traverse along a few newer trails and allow visitors to see the preserve's tallest tree of about 100 feet in height.
Dozens of people gather for a ribbon cutting ceremony for McNett Schoolhouse Park, located next to the Sanford Activity and Dining Center, Wednesday, June 15, 2022 in Sanford. The park features walking trails and pickleball courts.
Several hundred Huron County residents woke up Thursday morning without power after thunderstorms rolled through the area overnight. As of 10:30 a.m., DTE’s outages were mostly located in the southern and southwestern portions of Huron County and stretching into Tuscola County, which had been without power since at least 5 a.m. They included the communities of Bad Axe, Sebewaing, Owendale, Bay Port, Ubly, Gagetown, Unionville, and Cass City.
A severe thunderstorm made its way through Mid-Michigan and the Upper Thumb early Thursday morning, leaving behind a path of destruction and hundreds of power outages. Damage from the storm was spread from Bay County to the east, through parts of northern Tuscola County and Huron County. According to a report on its Twitter account, the National Weather Service said the storm did not produce a tornado, but did produce microbursts and straight-line winds.
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Authorities focused on a chemical company Thursday as the likely source of a spill that has left a dark oily sheen for miles on the Flint River. Lockhart Chemical in Flint was cooperating with state regulators and removing material from underground storage areas, said Jill Greenberg, spokeswoman at the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
The 2022 Sebewaing Sugar Festival kicked off on Thursday evening with food, a live band, and a massive foam party that turned the main tent into a snow globe every time the wind picked up. With the power outages...
A 56-year-old Jasper Township man who was killed in a off-road vehicle crash Sunday on West Shepherd Road has been identified as Clifford Granger. Midland County Sheriff Myron Greene said the crash was reported about 10:33 p.m. on West Shepherd Road just west of South Lewis Road. He said the investigation showed Granger was driving a 2018 Polaris RZR eastbound on West Shepherd when he tried to avoid hitting a deer in the roadway. Granger hit the deer with his ORV, which resulted in his vehicle leaving the roadway and then overturning.
BIG RAPIDS — Police have identified a suspect in the quadruple homicide of a family of four last month in Stanwood. Charles Gillard, 51, of Austin Township, faces multiple charges in the shooting deaths of his wife, Dawn Gillard, 40, and their three children Katelynn Gillard, 6, Ronald Gillard, 4, and Joshua Gillard, 3.
MECOSTA, OSCEOLA COUNTY — The 2022-23 Ice Mountain Environmental Stewardship Fund application period is now open to groups within the Muskegon River watershed. The fund provides up to about $50,000 annually, with individual grants ranging from $1,000 to $20,000, according to a news release from the organization. Grant applications...
