Click here to read the full article. COPENHAGEN — The warning was writ large on the walls ahead of the Global Fashion Summit: eight years to go. Calling for speed and scale, speakers at the summit, titled "Alliances for a new era," at the Copenhagen Opera House did not mince words to spell out what the fashion industry needs to do. In short: act now in a concerted effort to accelerate change ahead of the 2030 deadline or face the music as already dire consequences to humans, businesses and...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 4 DAYS AGO