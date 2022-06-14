Cronin Named Academic All-American

Milligan University outfielder and Greeneville High grad Katie Cronin has been named to the NCAA Division II Academic All-America First Team as chosen by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

Cronin is Milligan’s first softball Academic All-American and 11th overall athletic Academic All-American in school history.

Cronin collected All-Appalachian Athletic Conference First Team status this spring after leading the AAC in hitting for the second straight year. She also repeated as an NFCA All-Region and CoSIDA Academic All-District honoree.

In 2022, Cronin hit .460 with 34 runs batted in and 24 extra-base hits. She ranked 16th in the nation in batting average and finished top-five in the AAC in triples (7), doubles (14), total bases (95), on-base percentage (.481) and slugging (.754).

In 25 games at Milligan’s Anglin Field, Cronin hit .518 with 18 extra-base hits and 28 RBI.

A nursing major, Cronin owns a cumulative GPA of 3.94. She is the only AAC player to be named an Academic All-American for the 2022 season.

Milligan spent several weeks ranked in the NAIA’s Top 25 and finished the year with a 23-15 record and an appearance in the AAC tournament.