ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'He Seems To Have More Control Over Transfers' - Pundit On Jurgen Klopp's Pursuit Of 'Brilliant' Darwin Nunez

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uuXa5_0gA4BeNL00

Former England international goalkeeper Paul Robinson has been discussing the imminent signing of Darwin Nunez for Liverpool from Benfica in a recent interview.

Former England international goalkeeper Paul Robinson has been discussing the imminent signing of Darwin Nunez for Liverpool from Benfica in a recent interview.

The 22-year-old is undergoing his medical after the two clubs agreed on a deal that could rise to £85million and the transfer should be confirmed within the next day or so providing there are no last-minute hitches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gkc3Z_0gA4BeNL00

IMAGO / PA Images

With Nunez coming in, Robinson told Football Insider it looks like Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has the ultimate say as to who does and doesn't come through the doors at Anfield.

“This is one that Jurgen Klopp has pushed for.

“He seems to have more control over transfers right now. Nunez is clearly a player that he likes.

“It is obvious that the door is now open for (Sadio) Mane to move on. I’m not sure they would have allowed Mane to leave until a replacement was signed."

Robinson also went on to say that he thinks it's exciting times ahead for Liverpool with the club having transitioned to a new-look front line.

“Nunez is clearly a player Klopp admires. It is exciting times for Liverpool.

“The front three was seen as untouchable for so long but now they have Jota, Diaz, and Nunez. That is really exciting.

“I think he will be a brilliant signing for them. He will make them stronger and better which is almost unthinkable when you look at the squad they have already got.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
theScore

Report: Pogba agrees to rejoin Juventus on free transfer

Paul Pogba has verbally agreed to join Juventus for a second time as his Manchester United contract winds down, according to The Guardian's Fabrizio Romano. The Frenchman will take home a net salary of €8 million per season before bonuses - a significant drop from his income at the Red Devils - to ensure his return to Turin. United recently confirmed Pogba will be a free agent when his deal expires at the end of June.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool Football Club#England#Imago Pa Images
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy