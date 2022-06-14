Novel 3D batteries for EVs can be charged more than 98% in under 10 minutes

When it comes to electric vehicles, the main concern is the range anxiety related to mileage per charge and charging time.

Now a company from the U.S. seems to have a solution for charging time.

3D Silicon Lithium-ion battery designer and manufacturer Enovix announced that it had demonstrated the ability of its 0.27 Ah Electric Vehicle (EV) test cells to charge from 0-80 percent state-of-charge in just 5.2 minutes and achieved a greater than 98 percent charge capacity in under 10 minutes.

Enovix’s Co-Founder, CEO, and President, Harrold Rust, pointed out that reaching fast charge times could accelerate mass adoption of EVs and added, “[W]e’ve been able to demonstrate a level of performance that meets and exceeds many OEM roadmaps. EV manufacturers are in pursuit of batteries that support longer range, while the public and private sectors work to increase EV driver access to fast chargers. We’re proud to support these goals to help electrify the automotive industry and demonstrate our batteries are an exciting option to power long-range, fast-charging EVs.”

This achievement exceeded the United States Advanced Battery Consortium’s (USABC) goal of achieving 80 percent charge in 15 minutes.

“Our unique architecture enables a battery that not only charges in less than 10 minutes but also maintains high cycle life,” said Ashok Lahiri, Co-Founder, and CTO of Enovix. “We can improve battery performance today using the same chemistries, but more importantly, we can accelerate the industry’s roadmap.”

The company’s silicon lithium-ion batteries contain a novel 3D architecture and constraint system. The silicon cells have a 100 percent active silicon anode, which can theoretically store more than twice as much lithium as the graphite anode used in nearly all Li-ion batteries.

Enovix's proprietary 3D cell architecture increases energy density and maintains high cycle life. The company's initial goal was to provide designers of category-leading mobile devices with high-energy batteries to create more innovative and effective portable products. Enovix is also developing its 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets to help enable the widespread utilization of renewable energy.

As part of the company’s three-year Department of Energy grant program that pairs a 100 percent active silicon anode with EV-class cathode materials, the company recently announced its cells surpassed 1,000 cycles while retaining 93 percent of their capacity.

Testing also demonstrated that after six months at elevated temperatures, Enovix batteries had a minimal capacity loss. This pairing projects a lifetime of more than 10 years for Enovix batteries.

The competition is fierce

Aiming to decrease the plug-in time for electric vehicles is a shared goal among both research groups and private companies working in the field.

Swiss multinational company ABB claims to have the world’s fastest electric vehicle charger, which can power up to four vehicles simultaneously.

The Terra 360 is a modular charger and works with dynamic power distribution. With a design that looks just like a gasoline fueling station and a charging time of just three minutes for a range of 62 miles (100 km).

Also, Penn State engineers have developed lithium iron phosphate batteries, which offer a 250-mile (402 km) range and a charging time of 10 minutes. And they claim that the new battery is more affordable than its competitors.

A research team at the Center for Energy Storage Research of the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST) led by Dr. Hun-Gi Jung had developed a silicon battery that can increase battery capacity four-fold in comparison to graphite anode batteries and also achieve more than 80 percent charge capacity in only five minutes.

Additionally, Japanese tech giant Toshiba’s next-generation SCiB rechargeable batteries can be fully charged in just six minutes and offer a range of 200 miles (320 km).