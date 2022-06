Make Music Normal returns to the streets of Uptown Normal on Friday and Saturday, June 24th and 25th, mark your calendars and we’ll see you there!. Join us in Uptown Normal for this all-ages, free-to-attend music festival. Make Music Normal features music performances from some of the region’s best musical acts spanning many genres on four stages throughout Uptown.

