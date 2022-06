Metro Detroit$5.307Michigan$5.212National$5.014Average price of unleaded regular as of June 15 | SOURCE AAA Gas prices have been climbing in recent months due to high consumer demand and oil refineries struggling to produce enough to gasoline to match consumption. Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began at the end of February and the subsequent ban on Russian imports of oil into the U.S. have also bottlenecked the global oil supply chain, further driving up costs at the pump. ...

