Midland High class of 1956 reunion luncheon Sept. 16

A Michigan family now has the bragging rights and the sole claim to driving the 200 millionth vehicle across the Mackinac Bridge. Kurt Dalman of Tawas City drove his family's 2021 Toyota Corolla hybrid across the bridge at 6:18 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, making him the 200 millionth person to drive a vehicle across the bridge since its opening on Nov. 1, 1957, according to a Wednesday press release issued by the Mackinaw Bridge Authority.

TAWAS CITY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO