Midland High class of 1956 reunion luncheon Sept. 16

Youths from sixth through 12th grade have gathered at New Life Vineyard Church this week for "Impact" youth service camp, a four-day session dedicated to worship and volunteer work. In between daily worship sessions and group games,...
MIDLAND — Juneteenth celebrations in Midland will kick off on Sunday with an inaugural community-wide event. A block party will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday at Creative 360, which is located at 1517 Bayliss Street. The Daily News spoke with event organizers about the...
Sports fans attend local events like the Dow Tennis Classic, Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, and Great Lakes Loons and Saginaw Spirit games to see professional athletes in action and to enjoy a fun atmosphere. Midland-based materials science company...
Most property owners in the U.S. with a front or back yard opt in for the standard buzzcut, turf grass lawn. Some may break up their patches of green with flowers or small gardens. Crystal and Denise Laudeman chose...
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Authorities focused on a chemical company Thursday as the likely source of a spill that has left a dark oily sheen for miles on the Flint River. Lockhart Chemical in Flint was cooperating with state regulators and removing material from underground storage areas, said Jill Greenberg, spokeswoman at the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
A Michigan family now has the bragging rights and the sole claim to driving the 200 millionth vehicle across the Mackinac Bridge. Kurt Dalman of Tawas City drove his family's 2021 Toyota Corolla hybrid across the bridge at 6:18 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, making him the 200 millionth person to drive a vehicle across the bridge since its opening on Nov. 1, 1957, according to a Wednesday press release issued by the Mackinaw Bridge Authority.
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Several thousands of gallons of an oil-based, dark black material with a petroleum smell spilled into the Flint River in Flint, authorities said Wednesday. The spilled appeared to be 5 miles (8 kilometers) miles long, Jill Greenberg, a spokeswoman for Michigan's environmental agency, told MLive.com.
BIG RAPIDS — Police have identified a suspect in the quadruple homicide of a family of four last month in Stanwood. Charles Gillard, 51, of Austin Township, faces multiple charges in the shooting deaths of his wife, Dawn Gillard, 40, and their three children Katelynn Gillard, 6, Ronald Gillard, 4, and Joshua Gillard, 3.
