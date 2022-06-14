ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0gA49Ct400 There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Waterloo-Cedar Falls metropolitan area, located in Iowa, a total of 42,106 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,749 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

Though there is little variance in the per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Waterloo-Cedar Falls, there are parts of the metro area where the virus is slightly more common.

The broader Waterloo metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Black Hawk County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 33,808 confirmed infections in Black Hawk County, or 25,418 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Black Hawk County than they are across all of the Waterloo area, however. There have been a total of 364 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Black Hawk County, in line with 359 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

These are all the counties in Iowa where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Black Hawk County, IA 25,418 33,808 364 484
2 Bremer County, IA 22,900 5,675 331 82
3 Grundy County, IA 21,254 2,623 357 44

