This Is the County in the Longview, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Longview metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 42,232 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 19,385 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Longview has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Longview metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Rusk County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 10,918 confirmed infections in Rusk County, or 20,371 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Rusk County than they are across all of the Longview area, however. There have been a total of 435 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Rusk County, compared to 509 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Longview metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Rusk County, TX 20,371 10,918 435 233 2 Upshur County, TX 19,537 7,965 456 186 3 Gregg County, TX 18,907 23,349 559 690

