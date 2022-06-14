This Is the County in the Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Pittsburgh metropolitan area, located in Pennsylvania, a total of 558,996 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,889 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Pittsburgh has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be at higher risk than others.

The broader Pittsburgh metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Washington County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 53,496 confirmed infections in Washington County, or 25,775 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Washington County than they are across all of the Pittsburgh area, however. There have been a total of 319 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Washington County, compared to 341 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Pittsburgh metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Washington County, PA 25,775 53,496 319 663 2 Beaver County, PA 25,131 41,943 454 758 3 Butler County, PA 25,005 46,651 402 750 4 Fayette County, PA 24,309 32,158 515 681 5 Armstrong County, PA 23,745 15,750 525 348 6 Westmoreland County, PA 23,575 83,631 394 1,397 7 Allegheny County, PA 23,285 285,367 275 3,376

