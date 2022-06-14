ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0gA490Nb00 There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Cleveland-Elyria metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 463,893 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,500 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Cleveland-Elyria has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Cleveland metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Medina County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 41,879 confirmed infections in Medina County, or 23,626 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Medina County than they are across all of the Cleveland area, however. There have been a total of 287 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Medina County, compared to 306 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Cleveland-Elyria metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Medina County, OH 23,626 41,879 287 508
2 Lorain County, OH 22,978 70,477 321 984
3 Cuyahoga County, OH 22,628 283,700 304 3,813
4 Lake County, OH 22,184 51,035 321 738
5 Geauga County, OH 17,882 16,802 282 265

