COVID-19: How Cases in the Texarkana, TX-AR Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 741,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending June 12, bringing the total count to more than 84.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 1,000,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 34.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 29.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 39.8 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 22.9% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Texarkana, TX-AR metro area consists of Bowie County, Miller County, and Little River County. As of June 12, there were 22,365.6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Texarkana residents, 14.3% lower than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 26,104.6 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Texarkana metro area, Little River County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of June 12, there were 26,678.5 cases per 100,000 residents in Little River County, the most of any county in Texarkana, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Bowie County, there were 21,886.4 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Texarkana.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Texarkana metro area, unemployment peaked at 13.7% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.8%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Texarkana, TX-AR metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 12 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 12 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 12 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 12 per 100,000 residents 29700 Laredo, TX 273,526 97,745 35,735.2 1,036 378.8 41660 San Angelo, TX 117,986 41,460 35,139.8 554 469.5 31180 Lubbock, TX 316,474 98,000 30,966.2 1,415 447.1 41700 San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX 2,468,193 699,166 28,327.0 7,888 319.6 17780 College Station-Bryan, TX 258,029 71,443 27,688.0 558 216.3 18580 Corpus Christi, TX 428,548 112,687 26,295.1 1,835 428.2 15180 Brownsville-Harlingen, TX 421,666 108,024 25,618.4 2,036 482.8 21340 El Paso, TX 836,062 212,035 25,361.2 3,741 447.5 11100 Amarillo, TX 263,776 66,107 25,061.8 1,283 486.4 48660 Wichita Falls, TX 141,999 35,311 24,867.1 714 502.8 32580 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX 855,176 212,132 24,805.7 3,915 457.8 19100 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX 7,320,663 1,788,947 24,437.0 18,795 256.7 47380 Waco, TX 268,361 65,532 24,419.3 968 360.7 33260 Midland, TX 173,816 42,380 24,382.1 522 300.3 26420 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX 6,884,138 1,642,526 23,859.6 15,997 232.4 36220 Odessa, TX 160,579 37,726 23,493.7 704 438.4 10180 Abilene, TX 170,669 39,561 23,180.0 890 521.5 12420 Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX 2,114,441 473,341 22,386.1 3,591 169.8 45500 Texarkana, TX-AR 149,292 33,390 22,365.6 722 483.6 43300 Sherman-Denison, TX 131,014 27,344 20,871.1 636 485.4 28660 Killeen-Temple, TX 444,716 91,729 20,626.4 1,211 272.3 47020 Victoria, TX 99,674 20,496 20,563.0 445 446.5 46340 Tyler, TX 227,449 45,945 20,200.1 970 426.5 13140 Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX 395,174 78,421 19,844.7 1,454 367.9 30980 Longview, TX 284,796 55,723 19,565.9 1,336 469.1

