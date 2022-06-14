ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

This Is the County in the Boise City, ID Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0gA48vCc00 There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Boise City metropolitan area, located in Idaho, a total of 207,729 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 29,934 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Boise City is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Boise City metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Ada County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 138,269 confirmed infections in Ada County, or 30,998 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Ada County than they are across all of the Boise City area, however. There have been a total of 230 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Ada County, compared to 268 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Boise City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

These are all the counties in Idaho where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Ada County, ID 30,998 138,269 230 1,025
2 Canyon County, ID 29,371 62,335 324 687
3 Gem County, ID 21,780 3,714 463 79
4 Owyhee County, ID 20,000 2,291 463 53
5 Boise County, ID 15,636 1,120 195 14

