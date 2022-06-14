This Is the County in the Boise City, ID Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.
In the Boise City metropolitan area, located in Idaho, a total of 207,729 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 29,934 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Boise City is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Boise City metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Ada County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 138,269 confirmed infections in Ada County, or 30,998 for every 100,000 people.
A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Ada County than they are across all of the Boise City area, however. There have been a total of 230 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Ada County, compared to 268 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Boise City metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Ada County, ID
|30,998
|138,269
|230
|1,025
|2
|Canyon County, ID
|29,371
|62,335
|324
|687
|3
|Gem County, ID
|21,780
|3,714
|463
|79
|4
|Owyhee County, ID
|20,000
|2,291
|463
|53
|5
|Boise County, ID
|15,636
|1,120
|195
|14
